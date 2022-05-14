Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Full Details Of Available Liverpool Squad

Liverpool travel to Wembley to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of the Reds squad available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware at Wembley this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Squad Details

In a huge blow, Liverpool will be without their midfielder Fabinho for the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

Other than the Brazilian, there are no other injury concerns that have been reported so Klopp will have some tough decisions to make when he picks his starting XI and substitutes with a number of players likely to miss out.

Goalkeepers

Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas

Midfielders

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott

Forwards

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

