Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Full Details Of Available Liverpool Squad
Liverpool travel to Wembley to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of the Reds squad available to manager Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware at Wembley this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.
Liverpool Squad Details
In a huge blow, Liverpool will be without their midfielder Fabinho for the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.
Other than the Brazilian, there are no other injury concerns that have been reported so Klopp will have some tough decisions to make when he picks his starting XI and substitutes with a number of players likely to miss out.
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Rhys Williams, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harvey Elliott
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino
