Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match From India

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match from India.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

IMAGO / Colorsport

What Time Does The Match Kick Off In India?

The match at Wembley will kick off at 9:15pm IST.

How To Watch The Game From India

You can watch the coverage of the game for free on our YouTube channel HERE.

Viewers in India can also tune in on SONY TEN 2 and SONY TEN 2 HD.

The match will also be available for streaming in India on Sony Liv and JioTV.

