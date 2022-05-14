Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The UK

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the UK.

FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

What Time Does The Match Kick Off In The UK?

The match at Wembley will kick off at 4.45pm.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

How To Watch The Game In The UK For Free

You can watch the coverage of the game for free on our YouTube channel HERE.

UK viewers can also tune in on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and bbc.co.uk/sport.

The match can also be watched on ITV 1 and the ITV HUB.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Revealed: Premier League's Nominations For Player Of The Season 2021/22 | Two Liverpool Players Included

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Wembley
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Fabinho Ruled Out | Kovacic, Kante Updates

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The US

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
LeBron
Articles

NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Buakayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Chelsea Battle For Arsenal Forward As They Look To Replace Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr10 hours ago