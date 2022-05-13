Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The US

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

What Time Does The Match Kick Off In The US?

Eastern time 11:45am ET

Pacific time: 08:45am PT

Central time: 10:45am CT

How To Watch The Game In The US

For US viewers, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ across a number of devices.

