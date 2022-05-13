Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The US

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.

FA Cup

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

What Time Does The Match Kick Off In The US?

Eastern time   11:45am ET

Pacific time:   08:45am PT

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Central time:  10:45am CT

How To Watch The Game In The US

For US viewers, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ across a number of devices.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
LeBron
Articles

NBA & LA Lakers Superstar LeBron James Reveals His Vote For Premier League Manager Of The Season After Five-Man Shortlist Is Published

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew38 minutes ago
Buakayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Face Chelsea Battle For Arsenal Forward As They Look To Replace Either Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane Or Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr38 minutes ago
Eddie Nketiah
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Signing Eddie Nketiah | Arsenal Star 'Likely' To Leave This Summer

By Matt Thielen1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final: Salah vs Rudiger And Other Key Battles

By Colin D'Cunha2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Holds Bayern Munich Transfer Talks | Nagelsmann Aware Of Deal

By Matt Thielen3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Makes Statement Regarding Borussia Dortmund Future

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago