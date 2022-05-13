Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | How To Watch The Match In The US
Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match in the US.
Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.
The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.
What Time Does The Match Kick Off In The US?
Eastern time 11:45am ET
Pacific time: 08:45am PT
Read More
Central time: 10:45am CT
How To Watch The Game In The US
For US viewers, the game will be available for streaming on ESPN+ across a number of devices.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fabinho's Injury Status For Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid
- Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |