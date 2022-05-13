Chelsea vs Liverpool FA Cup Final: Salah vs Rudiger And Other Key Battles

Jurgen Klopp's Reds face Premier League rivals Chelsea for the fourth time this season. Here are the key battles that will decide who wins the FA Cup.

Three finals, Jurgen? In the same season?

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will embark on a quest for immortality this week, starting with the FA Cup final this weekend at Wembley.

Having lifted the Carabao Cup under the arches of Wembley late in February, the Reds will once again go up against familiar opposition as they look to make it two domestic trophies in succession.

Standing in their way are Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea, who have been off-colour of late, but have been known to go into overdrive against quality opposition like Klopp's mentality monsters.

As the Reds look to add an eighth FA Cup to the Champions Wall at Anfield (which will be the 50th trophy in the men's team's glorious history), here's where the FA Cup Final could be won or lost by either side.

Emirates FA Cup Final: Key battles

1) Mohamed Salah vs Antonio Rudiger

Mohamed Salah's fitness levels are a gift from the gods, but the Egyptian superstar hasn't been his usual prolific self since returning from the African Cup of Nations.

While the goals may have dried up just a touch, Salah has tapped into the playmaking aspect of his skill set, once again displaying another facet of his ever-evolving game.

Rudiger, though, has generally been a thorn in Salah's side. The German centre-back has often been tasked with locking Salah up on the right wing, playing uncomfortably close to the Egyptian to afford him little time and space on the ball.

This, however, is a final, and Salah is the de facto face of the franchise. This is Salah's time to shine.

2) A Battle of Technically Superior Midfields

With N'Golo Kante just about declared fit for this fixture and Fabinho out of consideration altogether, the onus will be on the respective midfield lines to compensate for the duo.

Kante is expected to start the final alongside Jorginho, though this is a space Liverpool could look to exploit.

In Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, Liverpool have two technically sound midfielders to break the lines and probe in possession. And with Jordan Henderson expected to slot into the Fabinho-shaped hole at #6, expect the Reds to threaten Chelsea's experienced backline in a variety of ways.

3) Luis Diaz vs Reece James & Cesar Azpilicueta

Damn near everyone in sports media has sung the praises of January signing Luis Diaz. The Colombian winger has gold dust on his boots and with a first touch from heaven, Diaz has been hunting defenders like a velociraptor from Jurassic Park.

Azpilicueta, though, is no ordinary defender. The Chelsea stalwart may not have the pace to keep up with Diaz on the break, but with Tuchel's side expected to defend deep, Diaz will have to summon his inner Joga Bonito to get the better of the Spaniard and fire Liverpool to FA Cup glory.

