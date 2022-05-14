Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Wembley Showpiece | Can Jordan Henderson Make History?

Liverpool take on Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday in the FA Cup final and we can bring you some key facts and statistics ahead of the big match.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be attempting to win their second piece of silverware of the season after beating the Blues in the Carabao Cup final back in February.

Details of when and how you can watch the match can be found HERE.

IMAGO / PA Images

Key Facts & Stats

This is Liverpool’s 15th FA Cup final. Of the previous 14 finals, eight of the matches have been 0-0 at half-time.

Liverpool can become the fifth team ever to win the League Cup and FA Cup in the same season. Arsenal, the Reds, Chelsea, and Manchester City have all achieved this feat.

Of the four FA Cup finals that have gone to extra-time, Liverpool have won three with the only defeat coming against Arsenal in the 1971 match at Wembley.

This will be the first FA Cup final involving two German managers. Today's winner will be the first German winner.

The last time the same teams contested both domestic cup finals was in 1993 when Arsenal played Sheffield Wednesday.

Liverpool have not lost any match this season where they have scored the first goal in the game. In the 42 matches, this has happened, they have won 38 times and drawn four.

Jordan Henderson will become the first captain in Liverpool history to lift six different trophies if the Reds are victorious at Wembley. He has already lifted the Premier League, European Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

James Milner will break his own record as Liverpool's oldest ever Wembley player if he takes part in the match. The new record will be 36 years and 130 days.

All facts are sourced from Liverpoolfc.com.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |