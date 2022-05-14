Skip to main content
Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Predicted Starting XI Appears Online Suggesting Klopp To Make Five Changes

Liverpool travel to Wembley on Saturday to take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final and a predicted starting XI has emerged online suggesting manager Jurgen Klopp will make five changes from the midweek win over Aston Villa.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.

Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware at Wembley this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

In a blow to Klopp and Liverpool, they will be missing influential midfielder Fabinho for the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Villa in midweek.

Other than the Brazilian, there are no other injury concerns that have been reported so Klopp will have some tough decisions to make when he picks his starting XI.

The predicted XI from the Evening Standard suggests Klopp will make five changes to his team from the win over Villa on Tuesday.

In defence, Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson are tipped to return at the expense of Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas.

With Fabinho absent, Jordan Henderson is predicted to line up alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

Mohamed Salah is also backed to start alongside Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger

Predicted XI

Alisson; 

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; 

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita; 

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

