Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch/Live Stream | Carabao Cup Final | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool face off against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday at Wembley and here are the kick-off times and where to watch/live stream around the world!
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off is at 16:30 UK time (GMT)
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:30 ET
Pacific time: 08:30 PT
Central time: 10:30 CT
Nigeria
Kick-off stats at 17:30 GMT+1
India
Kick-off starts at 22:00 IST.
Australia
Kick-off is at 03:30 AEDT Monday 28th of February.
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK & Ireland, the game can be watched on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and can be streamed on Sky GO.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on JioTV, Voot Select, and MTV India.
Australian viewers can tune in on beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, and beIN Sports Connect.
In Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport.
