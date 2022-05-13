Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch / Live Stream | FA Cup Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

FA Cup

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at  4:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time  11:45am ET

Pacific time:  08:45am PT

Central time: 10:45am CT

India

Kick-off is at 21:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:45 AEDT (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:45pm (GMT+1)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BBC One and ITV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet.ca.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Alisson Becker
News

Revealed: Liverpool Goalkeeper Kit For 2022/23 Season As Modelled By Alisson Becker

By Neil Andrew9 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Early Reds Lineup Prediction | Klopp To Ring The Changes?

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Jurgen Klopp Reveals Fabinho Replacement Ahead Of FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

By Damon Carr11 hours ago
Sepp van Den Berg Nathaniel Phillips Adrian
Quotes

'I Dream Of Playing With Van Dijk' - On Loan Liverpool Defender On Hoping To Be Part Of Jurgen Klopp's Plans Next Season

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Alisson Becker
Quotes

'We Want To Really Win This Title' - Alisson Becker On Liverpool's Hopes Of An FA Cup Final Victory Over Chelsea

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Liverpool Are Getting The Decisions' - Pundit Slams Officiating In Matches Involving Jurgen Klopp's Team

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Still Favourites For Liverpool Target Aurélien Tchouameni

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni 'Close' To Liverpool Transfer

By Matt Thielen12 hours ago