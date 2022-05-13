Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch / Live Stream | FA Cup Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 4:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 11:45am ET

Pacific time: 08:45am PT

Central time: 10:45am CT

India

Kick-off is at 21:15 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 02:45 AEDT (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 4:45pm (GMT+1)

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BBC One and ITV.

For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet.ca.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.

Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.

For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.

