Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch / Live Stream | FA Cup Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria
Liverpool and Chelsea will face off in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 4:45pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 11:45am ET
Pacific time: 08:45am PT
Central time: 10:45am CT
India
Kick-off is at 21:15 IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 02:45 AEDT (Sunday)
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 4:45pm (GMT+1)
Read More
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BBC One and ITV.
For US viewers, the game will be available on ESPN+.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be watched on Sportsnet One, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now, and Sportsnet.ca.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony Liv, and JioTV.
Australian viewers can tune in on Paramount+.
For viewers in Nigeria, the match can be watched on SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, and DStv Now.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Suffer Huge Fabinho Injury Blow As Midfielder Faces Race Against Time To Make Champions League Final
- Exclusive: Danny Murphy Interview | Jurgen Klopp, 2001 Treble Side & Dressing Room Leaders
- Watch: Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Super Sadio Wins It For Reds
- Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season
- Report: Bayern Munich Want Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane In 'Statement Transfer' - LFC Contract Talks Described As 'Difficult'
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |