Match Review: Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool | Two Points Dropped?

Chelsea came from two goals behind to draw 2-2 against title rivals Liverpool in an action-packed match at Stamford Bridge.

Sadio Mane put the visitors ahead early on after a Trevoh Chalobah error, before Mohamed Salah doubled the Reds’ lead after half an hour.

Chelsea hit back with a wonder strike from Mateo Kovacic and levelled through Christian Pulisic at the end of the first half.

Liverpool’s stand in manager Pep Lijnders said: “It’s never boring with us!”

The result means Chelsea remain in second place, 10 points off leaders Manchester City. Liverpool are one point behind Chelsea in third, but with a game in hand.

The game started with an incident after just 15 seconds, when Mane’s elbow caught Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the face.

The Senegalese winger received the earliest yellow card in Premier League history as a result, despite Thomas Tuchel’s claims for a red.

The home side began quickly and had a great chance after seven minutes. A Trent Alexander-Arnold clearance was blocked by Kai Havertz and rebounded to Pulisic in the area to go through on goal.

The American attempted to round Caoimhin Kelleher, but the young goalkeeper read Pulisic’s intentions and got a hand on the ball to Alexander-Arnold’s relief.

Two minutes later, a miscued clearance from Chalobah saw Mane pick up the loose ball in the area.

The Liverpool winger rounded Edouard Mendy smartly before firing a left footed shot home past covering defender Azpilicueta to give the Reds the lead.

The game remained at a fast pace after the opener, as the away side continued to struggle to get a hold of possession.

Despite Chelsea’s dominance, Salah doubled the Reds’ lead after 26 minutes. Alexander-Arnold clipped the ball in behind for the Egyptian, who beat Marcos Alonso and fired past Mendy at the near post.

Chelsea were becoming more frustrated, which was evident as Mason Mount looked to intentionally catch Kostas Tsimikas off the ball, but after a VAR check for a possible red card, nothing was given.

Five minutes before the break the Blues pulled a goal back. A crossed free kick was punched away well by Kelleher, only for Kovacic to brilliantly volley home off the post from the edge of the area.

On the stroke of half time, Chelsea equalised. N’Golo Kante played through Pulisic, who drove into the box and struck a left footed half volley across Kelleher into the top corner.

Early in the second half Kante found Alonso who was free on the left flank, the Spaniard then cut inside and fired a right footed effort over the crossbar from 12 yards.

Although the home side were dominating the flow of the game, Salah and Mane’s threat in behind was still evident.

Following a Chelsea corner Liverpool counter attacked, the ball was played to Salah who spotted Mendy off his line and attempted a brilliant 35-yard lob, but the goalkeeper scrambled across well to push behind.

A minute later, good interplay between Salah and Mane saw the latter beat Thiago Silva and shoot at Mendy’s goal, but the goalkeeper made a comfortable save.

With half an hour left, some good play down Chelsea’s left allowed Havertz to cross to Pulisic who adjusted well and got a left footed shot off, however Kelleher made an impressive reaction save and gathered at the second attempt.

The Reds then began to attain more of a foothold in the match, as Chelsea altered to a narrow three in midfield, but Liverpool couldn’t create any notable openings.

Tuchel recognised the change in the pattern of the game and reverted back to a 3-4-3 with 10 minutes left, which saw the home side regain control of the ball.

Despite both sides attempts to find a late winner, there was little in the way of chances and the game ended in a draw.

