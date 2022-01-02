Chelsea v Liverpool: Sign One Opposition Player - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Liverpool face a tough test to get their Premier League title challenge back on track following a painful defeat at the hands of Leicester City in midweek.

The Reds head to the capital to face fellow off the pacers, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge and both sides will hope to make up some ground on Manchester City at the summit.

Ahead of the clash, I've considered one player from the Blues' squad that would be most welcomed in Jurgen Klopp's ranks at present.

This time around, that player is Callum Hudson-Odoi.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Despite bursting onto the scene following a glittering youth career, the 21-year-old has struggled to hold down a permanent spot in the first-team under numerous managers.

Those struggles saw the skilful winger linked with a move away from London with numerous clubs - including Liverpool - interested.

Now seemingly over an Achilles tendon rupture suffered in 2019, the three-cap England ace will be looking to kick on to the next level.

Capable of playing across the frontline, Hudson-Odoi predominantly operates from the left-hand side - an area Klopp may be looking to bolster in order to provide competition for Sadio Mane.

A supremely talented attacker with a range of impressive attributes, the London-born starlet would tick a host of boxes within the Anfield squad whilst also supplementing the homegrown requirements.

This season Hudson-Odoi has scored twice and provided four assists in 19 appearances across all competitions - numbers that Klopp would be confident of improving.

Valued at £28.8million and under contract until 2024 (Transfermarkt), signing players from direct rivals is no mean feat but in this instance, Hudson-Odoi would be well worth the pain in asking.

