Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup - Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Mendy Or Kepa?, Lukaku To Start?

Liverpool face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Carabao Cup

Liverpool Team News

It appears that the decision has been taken by Jurgen Klopp to start with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal to reward him for his participation in the earlier rounds with Alisson Becker dropping to the bench.

Caoimhin Kelleher

In defence, the main decision appears to be whether to play regular starter Joel Matip or give another opportunity in a big game to Ibrahima Konate who has impressed when called upon.

Klopp has a vast array of midfield options at his disposal but it is difficult to imagine a midfield trio that isn't Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and skipper Jordan Henderson being selected.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Liverpool's only injury concerns in the squad are Diogo Jota (ankle) and Roberto Firmino (muscle). It will be a last minute decision as to whether Jota is ready to return but the Brazilian is ruled out.

Klopp could stick with his front three from the last two matches, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz but may decide to reward Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi for their contributions in previous rounds.

Read More

Chelsea Team News

After Reece James returned to full training, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has a full squad to select from with the exception of Ben Chilwell who is out for the rest of the season.

Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media

Tuchel also has a dilemma in respect of who will play in goal with Edouard Mendy the number one choice but Kepa Arrizabalaga having deputised well.

Up front, an interesting decision remains as to whether Tuchel will recall the out of form Romelu Lukaku.

s

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Carabao Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup - Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Mendy Or Kepa?, Lukaku To Start?

By Neil Andrew
2 minutes ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

‘I Hoped He Was Going to Choose West Ham’ - David Moyes Says He Spoke to Luis Diaz Before Liverpool Transfer

By Charlie Webb
6 minutes ago
Joel Matip Virgil van Dijk
Opinions

Liverpool And Jurgen Klopp's High Line: The Good And The Bad

By Damon Carr
36 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel
Match Coverage

Jürgen Klopp Vs. Thomas Tuchel | Wembley Disappointments | Selection Dilemmas | EFL Cup Final Build-up

By Tanzim Khan
2 hours ago
Stamford Bridge Sadio Mane Chalobah James Milner Diogo Jota Chelsea Liverpool
Match Coverage

Liverpool Vs. Chelsea | Match Prediction | EFL Cup Final | Salah On Song | Liverpool's Strength And Depth To Come To Fore At Wembley?

By Drew Alexander Ross
3 hours ago
Bernardo Silva
Articles

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Apologises For Including One Liverpool Player & Cristiano Ronaldo In His Best Premier League XI

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago
Philippe Coutinho
Quotes

‘I Don’t Regret It’ - Philippe Coutinho on His Transfer to Barcelona From Liverpool

By Charlie Webb
3 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Shocking Raphinha Price Tag Revealed, Liverpool, Bayern Munich & Barcelona Among Interested Clubs

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago