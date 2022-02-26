Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup - Jota, Firmino Injury Updates, Mendy Or Kepa?, Lukaku To Start?

Liverpool face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

Liverpool Team News

It appears that the decision has been taken by Jurgen Klopp to start with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal to reward him for his participation in the earlier rounds with Alisson Becker dropping to the bench.

In defence, the main decision appears to be whether to play regular starter Joel Matip or give another opportunity in a big game to Ibrahima Konate who has impressed when called upon.

Klopp has a vast array of midfield options at his disposal but it is difficult to imagine a midfield trio that isn't Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and skipper Jordan Henderson being selected.

Liverpool's only injury concerns in the squad are Diogo Jota (ankle) and Roberto Firmino (muscle). It will be a last minute decision as to whether Jota is ready to return but the Brazilian is ruled out.

Klopp could stick with his front three from the last two matches, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz but may decide to reward Takumi Minamino or Divock Origi for their contributions in previous rounds.

Chelsea Team News

After Reece James returned to full training, manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed he has a full squad to select from with the exception of Ben Chilwell who is out for the rest of the season.

Tuchel also has a dilemma in respect of who will play in goal with Edouard Mendy the number one choice but Kepa Arrizabalaga having deputised well.

Up front, an interesting decision remains as to whether Tuchel will recall the out of form Romelu Lukaku.

