Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | Carabao Cup Final | Kelleher & Diaz Start, Jota & Lukaku Bench

Liverpool face Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and we can bring you the team news.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that beat Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday.

Caoimhin Kelleher replaces Alisson Becker in goal to reward him for his fine performances in the competition this season and skipper Jordan Henderson returns in midfield at the expense of Curtis Jones.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Diogo Jota is fit enough to return on the bench after an ankle injury picked up in the Champions League win against Inter Milan.

Joe Gomez, Jones, and Harvey Elliott miss out completely whilst Roberto Firmino misses out through injury.

For Chelsea, there are also two changes with Trevor Chalobah replacing the injured Andreas Christensen in defence and Mason Mount returns in midfield for the absent Hakim Ziyech.

Romelu Lukaku continues his stint on the substitute's bench.

Liverpool Team

Chelsea Team

Caoimhin Kelleher
