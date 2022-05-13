Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Fabinho Ruled Out | Kovacic, Kante Updates

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the Wembley showpiece.

Wembley

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho for the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

Fabinho

Skipper Jordan Henderson is expected to deputise in midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

With no other fitness concerns reported, Klopp will have a decision to make as to who partners Virgil van Dijk in defence out of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Konate is the only Liverpool player to start every round of the competition this season and scored in the semi-final so could get the nod.

Ibrahima Konate Goal Manchester City FA Cup
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The other decision for Klopp is who will play in the forward line with three out of Diojo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz to choose from.

Chelsea Team News

Thomas Tuchel was hopeful when speaking at the pre-match press conference that both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante will be fit to play at least some part in the final.

Tuchel on Kovacic

"But Mateo wants to try it and medical department gave the green light to try it. The advantage is that the ligament was torn from the last incident so there is no new injury.

"There is heavy pain and it’s heavily swollen, we are hoping maybe time is enough that he makes it we will try in training and then we know more about it. In the game he was very good and general he has stepped up again."

Mateo Kovacic

Tuchel on Kante

"He’s also trying. He tried yesterday in training and trained more or less everything.

"Hopefully now without a reaction. It was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue so it was not high intensity.

"We will also try with him today, he is keen to make it 100% that we can plan with him tomorrow would be crucial for us."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | FA Cup Final | Chelsea v Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Revealed: Premier League's Nominations For Player Of The Season 2021/22 | Two Liverpool Players Included

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Recruitment Insider Confirms Monaco Searching For Replacements For Liverpool 'Priority' Target Aurelien Tchouameni

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
News

Watch: Behind The Scenes Footage From The New Kit Launch Media Day | See Van Dijk, Salah, Thiago & More

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Fabinho
Quotes

'A Blow To Liverpool And Klopp' - Former International Manager On Impact Of Losing Fabinho To Injury

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
FA Cup
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool: How to Watch / Live Stream | FA Cup Final | UK, US, Canada, India, Australia, Nigeria

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Alisson Becker
News

Revealed: Liverpool Goalkeeper Kit For 2022/23 Season As Modelled By Alisson Becker

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Liverpool | FA Cup Final | Early Reds Lineup Prediction | Klopp To Ring The Changes?

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago