Chelsea v Liverpool | Team News | FA Cup Final | Fabinho Ruled Out | Kovacic, Kante Updates

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the Wembley showpiece.

Jurgen Klopp's team will be aiming to win their second piece of silverware this season after they beat the Blues in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February.

The Reds also remain in the hunt in the Premier League title race with two games to play and have the Champions League final to look forward to against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be without their Brazilian midfielder Fabinho for the match after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 victory over Aston Villa in midweek.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is expected to deputise in midfield alongside Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita.

With no other fitness concerns reported, Klopp will have a decision to make as to who partners Virgil van Dijk in defence out of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip.

Konate is the only Liverpool player to start every round of the competition this season and scored in the semi-final so could get the nod.

The other decision for Klopp is who will play in the forward line with three out of Diojo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz to choose from.

Chelsea Team News

Thomas Tuchel was hopeful when speaking at the pre-match press conference that both Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante will be fit to play at least some part in the final.

Tuchel on Kovacic

"But Mateo wants to try it and medical department gave the green light to try it. The advantage is that the ligament was torn from the last incident so there is no new injury.

"There is heavy pain and it’s heavily swollen, we are hoping maybe time is enough that he makes it we will try in training and then we know more about it. In the game he was very good and general he has stepped up again."

Tuchel on Kante

"He’s also trying. He tried yesterday in training and trained more or less everything.

"Hopefully now without a reaction. It was a reduced training session because of quite a long travel and fatigue so it was not high intensity.

"We will also try with him today, he is keen to make it 100% that we can plan with him tomorrow would be crucial for us."

