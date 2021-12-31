Chelsea v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | EPL - Thiago Injury Update & More Covid Cases

As Liverpool prepare to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, we can bring you the team news ahead of the huge Premier League clash.

Both teams will be desperate for the win as they aim to keep the pressure on leaders Manchester City.

The Blues sit eight points behind Pep Guardiola's team with the Reds a further point back with a game in hand.

City will travel to Arsenal on Saturday with a chance to extend their lead further before the match at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Here is the team news for Chelsea v Liverpool.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool will be missing Thiago Alcantara with a hip injury and three more first team players who have 'suspected' positive covid tests.

Manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed this at his pre match press conference on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the players.

Takumi Minamino remains sidelined along with Divock Origi, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott.

Chelsea Team News

Chelsea also have had a number of Covid and injury related issues of late.

Ben Chilwell has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury and Reece James is out after injuring his hamstring in the match against Brighton on Wednesday.

Andreas Christensen is also doubtful after picking up a knock against Brighton.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Thiago Silva are both nursing injuries and may not return in time and Timo Werner had not returned to training before the Brighton game after a positive Covid test.

Kai Havertz and N'golo Kante did however return to the squad for Brighton and should be available for the visit of the Reds.

It remains to be seen if manager Thomas Tuchel will take any action post the comments made in the media by Romelu Lukaku.

