Combined XI: Chelsea v Liverpool | Alisson or Mendy? Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold?

With Liverpool visiting Stamford Bridge to take on the European champions Chelsea they will be attempting to leapfrog them in the table.

These two sides were meant to be part of one of the most intense title races in history however the pair of had slip ups and Manchester City have started to run away with it as they are now 11 points ahead of Chelsea who are in second place.

Therefore this is a vital must-win for both of these sides if they have any hope if staying in the race for the title.

So let's get into a combined starting 11 of the two teams.

We will be using the current injuries that both teams have and of course current form.

Formation- 3-4-3

GK- Alisson Becker

Now there is rumours that Alisson Becker could be out with COVID as he was not pictured in training but nothing has been confirmed hence why I've went with the Brazilian.

Edouard Mendy and Alisson Becker have both well and truly earned their world class tags. Alisson though has been at that level for a couple of years longer and has arguably been a level up from Mendy this season even though Mendy has been mostly fantastic.

RWB- Trent Alexander-Arnold

One of Liverpool's most important players this season with 11 assists and two goals so far this season in all competitions.

He is vital to The Reds attack and has upped his game even more so even if Reece James was fit it would be a very easy choice.

RCB- Antonio Rudiger

This is where it gets extremely tough in the centre-back positions due to the sheer amount of quality that both sides have at their disposal at the back, which is why I went for Tuchel's preferred formation to fit an extra man in.

Rudiger has been superb ever since Tuchel came in and implemented the three at the back system and he has certainly carried on that form this season. He is normally on the left of the three but a certain someone will be in that position.

CB- Thiago Silva

The experienced Brazilian will be back available barring any late change and Tuchel will be thankful for that as the experienced defender who has 32 honours to his name has been in fantastic form and proving that age is just a number.

LCB- Virgil Van Dijk

Lastly the one and only Virgil Van Dijk of course. He had to be in the backline one way or another and due to the fact he starts on the left in the back four for Liverpool he is on the left in the three.

He will be needed more than ever against Chelsea to stop Romelu Lukaku who has just came back from injury. Cesar Azpilicueta and Joel Matip were very unlucky to not feature.

LWB- Marcos Alonso

Andy Robertson is suspended and Ben Chilwell is potentially injured for the season so it is down to Kostas Tsimikas or Marcos Alonso which is a tough choice.

Alonso has featured much more in all competitions for Chelsea than Tsimikas and has been his usual threatening best going forward.

Tsimikas has been good when required this season but Alonso has more appearances and goal contributions.

CM- Fabinho

The glue in Liverpool's midfield that protects the back four. One of the most important players in the spine of the Liverpool side and when he is not available you can tell as it makes a big difference in the middle of the park.

When he starts with Thiago it normally ends with one thing, a win for Liverpool as the pair have started 16 games together and have won 15 so it is a shame for The Reds that Thiago will be missing out due to injury on Sunday.

CM- N'golo Kante

Kante has been one of the best midfielders in the world for a long time now and was outstanding when he came off the bench in Chelsea's most recent game against Brighton. Imagine how well he would fit in a Jurgen Klopp pressing midfield.

RW- Mohamed Salah

Another straightforward choice. Salah has been the best player in the league this season even though he has not had his best games in the last two against Tottenham and Leicester City.

The former Chelsea man does not often go too long without a goal so hopefully for Jurgen Klopp he can get back on the scoresheet against hid old club.

ST- Diogo Jota

Jota has been in superb goal scoring form this season with ten goals in the Premier League which is double Lukaku's return.

The Belgian has missed a large amount of games through injury though to be fair to him.

Jota's poacher like instinct has made him a nuisance for defenders to deal with and also made him a key man in Liverpool's attack.

LW- Mason Mount

It is quite scary think Mount is still only 22-years-old, it feels like he has been around forever.

He has been Tuchel's most efficient attacker this campaign with seven goals and five assists to his name.

He is an attacking midfielder by nature but with how Chelsea set up in this system on the team sheet he is often on the wing but drifts in all the pockets of space behind the striker.

