Chelsea v Manchester City - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

Chelsea host Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a crunch Premier League encounter on Thursday evening.

Graham Potter's team come into the clash at Stamford Bridge in 10th place but can jump to 7th and equal on points with Liverpool with a two goal victory whilst City will be looking to close the gap on leaders Arsenal to five points.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 1:30am IST (Friday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 6:00am AEST (Friday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 9:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and can be streamed on Sky GO.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Peacock.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV Canada.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in India can tune in on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Canal+ and SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |