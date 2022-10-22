Chelsea v Manchester United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League
There is a huge match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening when Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League.
Liverpool fans will be looking on with interest as both of their rivals currently sit above the Reds in the table in the battle for top four spots.
Graham Potter has already beaten Erik ten Hag's Red Devils earlier on in the season when he was manager at Brighton and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday at his new club.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 5:30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 12:30pm ET
Pacific time: 9:30am PT
Central time: 11:30am CT
India
Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST
Australia
Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.
For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on NBC and Universo.
For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.
In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.
