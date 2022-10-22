Skip to main content
Chelsea v Manchester United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Details of how and when to watch Liverpool's rivals Chelsea and Manchester United in Premier League action on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There is a huge match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening when Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will be looking on with interest as both of their rivals currently sit above the Reds in the table in the battle for top four spots.

Graham Potter has already beaten Erik ten Hag's Red Devils earlier on in the season when he was manager at Brighton and will be hoping for more of the same on Saturday at his new club.

Chelsea Stamford Bridge

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 5:30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time   12:30pm ET

Pacific time:   9:30am PT

Central time:  11:30am CT

India

Kick-off is at 10:00pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:30am AEST (Sunday)

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on NBC and Universo.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

ChelseaManchester UnitedLiverpool

