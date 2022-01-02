Predicted Lineup: Chelsea v Liverpool | Ibrahima Konate? Alisson & Firmino Out?

This afternoon, Liverpool play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in what could be a season defining game for both teams. Here our Predicted XI for Liverpool.

With Jurgen Klopp out of the Chelsea game due to having a suspected positive COVID-19 cases, his assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will take charge.

However, Jurgen Klopp will most likely be on the phone to his right-hand man during the whole game.

IMAGO / PA Images

So here is our predicted XI for today's game against Chelsea.

Caoimhin Kelleher;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

With Alisson Becker reportedly one of the three first team players who have COVID-19, the young Irishman is the only reasonable option if we want a chance of winning this game.

Another one of the suspected players who has COVID-19 is Joel Matip, this means that Ibrahima Konate will fill in for Matip. Konate has been really good when called on this season so it won't be a noticeable drop-off.

Liverpool have had a nightmare in midfield this season. Thiago is still out due to a hip injury and Curtis Jones has just returned from his injury.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson had a dreadful game against Leicester so I think Naby Keita will get the nod over the Ox.

However, I think Hendo still starts with Fabinho playing in the holding role.

The last player who reportedly has COVID-19 is Roberto Firmino. If he didn't have it then it would've been justified to start him over Sadio Mane.

Unfortunately the Brazilian can't be called on so Sadio will have to start with the Mo Salah and Diogo Jota up front.

This is the last game that Keita, Salah and Mane can play before AFCON so no point in not playing any of them today.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook