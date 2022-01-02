Chelsea vs. Liverpool: What This Means For The Premier League Title Race

It might be ridiculous to think one game could decide the title race at this point in the season, but that could be the case as Liverpool visit Chelsea on Sunday.

Liverpool lost the league to Manchester City by one point in the 18/19 season, but the Reds arguably wrapped up the Premier League the following season by January.

Jordan Henderson lifting the Premier League trophy. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Liverpool have slipped in recent weeks while Manchester City continues to grind out results.

The Sky Blues sit at the top of the table with 53 points after beating Arsenal on Saturday.

Chelsea has 42 points while Liverpool has 41 and a game in hand.

Curtis Jones dribbles past Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pessimistic Liverpool and Chelsea fans might believe the Premier League title race is already over, but last year’s midway point should be a reminder things can turn around.

Manchester City were in 8th by the Christmas fixtures, and Liverpool were first. Injuries derailed the Reds’ campaign, but an important perspective to take away for Liverpool and Chelsea supporters is City’s climb to the top.



Injuries and a drop in form can strike at any time for any team and affect the outcome of the title race.

Manchester City Chelsea Liverpool

Arsenal (A) Liverpool (H) Chelsea (A)

Chelsea (H) Manchester City (A) Brentford (H)

Southampton (A) Tottenham (H) Crystal Palace (A)

Brentford (H) Crystal Palace (A) Leicester City (H)

Norwich (A) Leicester City (H) Burnley (A)

The above fixtures are the next five matches for each club.

Mohamed Salah Manchester City (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester City can benefit from fewer fixtures than the others, with Chelsea and Liverpool still in the EFL Cup and the Blues also contending with the Club World Cup in the midst of these Premier League fixtures.

However, no fixture is a guaranteed win for any of the teams. Chelsea’s run-in looks the toughest on paper, with Manchester City's in the middle and Liverpool’s run looking most favorable.

The Premier League table could read much differently after the weekend’s fixtures, and the results for Chelsea and Liverpool are paramount for a challenge to narrow Manchester City's gap at the top.

