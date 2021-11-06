Rival Watch: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley - Title Challengers Drop Points At Stamford Bridge Against Sean Dyche's Men

Chelsea draw 1-1 at home to Burnley, dropping two points in the title race and allowing Liverpool and Manchester City to make ground.

Thomas Tuchel's men go 1-0 up.early on through Kai Havartz. It looked like it was going to be a long afternoon for Burnley but that wasn't the case.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea went into half-time in full control then came out in the second half in the same vain. Chance after chance was scuppered by Tuchel's men, in which they paid the price.

Burnley somehow found a late surprise equaliser through Matej Vydra to shock the blues and the rest of the Premier League.

Burnley then hung on after a continuous Chelsea attack for the last 10 minutes. They even had the opportunity to get the winner which would've been a turn for the books.

Chelsea stay 3 points clear at the top and 4 points clear of Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand against West Ham.

Manchester City beat Manchester United in the early kick off at Old Trafford to put the pressure on the other two challengers.

With Liverpool playing tomorrow, the pressure is now on them to respond to the dropped points by Chelsea. If they win they go one point behind them.

As we come up to a busy period in the season, the title race is certainly hotting up and picking a winner is becoming near impossible.

Will Liverpool close in on the top of the Premier League tomorrow or will they fail to capitalise on Chelsea's result?

