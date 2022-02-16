Liverpool expectedly dominates this Combined XI. The Reds are in imperious form and possess some of the finest footballers on the planet right now

Finally, we’re here. The business end of the season. After all the foreplay of the previous six months, the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is usually a great indicator that every game between now and the end of the season is as important as each other.

These two giants of European Football have not faced off since the 07/08 season and since then have added one further title to their UEFA Champions League collection.

In this article, I will be running through my Combined Inter-Liverpool XI. It is fair to say that 14 years ago the Combined XI would have been a more balanced affair, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Javier Zanetti, and Maicon featuring.

It is of my certain belief that as of now, Liverpool FC possess one of if not the best starting XI in world football. With this comes the pressure of performing and delivering trophies each and every season but more relevant to the context of this article, a natural domination of any combined XI Liverpool FC features in.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

For me, Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world. He is a man that possesses the full package. This includes his distribution, his shot stopping, his one vs one goalkeeping and also his looks.

Hence, he walks into this team, especially off the back of his Man of the Match display at Burnley.

Samir Handanovic will most definitely go down as one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation and has been a stalwart for Inter Milan since his arrival in 2012 but unfortunately for him, he is up against the main man Alisson.

Right Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Again, Denzel Dumfries sadly suffers the same fate as Handanovic. Whilst being a great acquisition for Inter this year he does not come close to the talent and form of Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman has been in scintillating form, once again dictating football matches from right-back. With 19 assists in 31 games in all competitions this season, he is hitting numbers never before seen by a right-back.

Not only is he the world’s best right-back right now but I anticipate him to be remembered as the greatest to ever do it in this position.

Centre Back: Joel Matip

Joel Matip continues to prove that he is one of the best centre-backs around. Whilst his regular and exciting runs through opposition low blocks continue to be a highlight of his game, his distribution more often than not has been a key component of Liverpool’s attack.

Moreover, despite perhaps a couple of shaky displays this season he has been flawless defensively and continues to be Jurgen Klopp’s ideal partner for Virgil Van Dijk.

A big highlight of his season so far was the nutmeg assist to Diogo Jota’s second goal against Leicester.

Centre Back: Virgil Van Dijk

‘He’s our centre halfff, he’s our number fourrr…’ Oh, what a time to be alive as we heard Van Dijk’s song belt around Anfield once more against Burnley in our Anfield season opener.

For me, we still have not seen the absolute best of Van Dijk again, but the 80/90% version we have right now isn’t bad at all, is it?

Without a doubt he has cemented himself once more as the world’s best defender, making a mockery of Premier League strikers of all shapes and sizes.

His distribution, game intelligence and physical domination are all there to be seen and his return is a vital part of Liverpool’s extremely successful defensive high line.

Left-Back: Andrew Robertson

Completing an all Liverpool Back 5 is Andy Robertson. Despite a shaky start to the season amid fierce competition from Kostas Tsimikas (Squad depth helps huh?), Robertson has turned his season around and been the ever-consistent performer that we expect him to be. With Inter playing a 3 at the back formation and no real recognised Left-Back there was no real competition for this spot. Ivan Perisic has done well as a Left-Wing Back but ultimately, there is no competing with the Scotland Captain.

Central Defensive Midfield: Fabinho Tavares

Continuing with the Liverpool theme, it is perhaps Liverpool’s most important player, Fabinho. Without a doubt, this man is the glue to the team and there is nobody in the squad that could match his importance and role in midfield.

Recently, the goals have started to flow too, so it is vital Liverpool keep this man fit if they want a chance to challenge for all the titles this season. Marcelo Brozovic is a notable mention but yet again does not quite hit the heights that Fabinho does.

Central Midfield: Nicolo Barella

‘What? An Inter Milan player?’ you say. Yes, absolutely this man has to be involved and will be a great miss in the first leg. One of the world’s brightest young talents, already with a Scudetto and Euro’s in the trophy cabinet, I imagine Barella to have an extremely successful career ahead of him.

He is perhaps not your typical Italian Midfielder and I believe he would suit the Premier League well with his energy and box to box prowess a key part of the English game. Perhaps a move to Liverpool is on the cards?

Central Midfield: Thiago Alcantara

Away from the injuries this season, Thiago has been absolutely sensational for Liverpool. I still pinch myself at the fact that a player like Thiago decided to join my football and every time I watch him play it is a joy to watch.

For me he is the best 360 degrees player in the league. You can give him the ball in any situation, under any amount of pressure and you do not feel like he will ever lose the ball.

Not only that, but the passes he plays almost invite each of his teammates as to what their next pass should be, a trait that is so rare in the modern-day footballer.

Defensively, he has bought into Klopp’s intense pressing system and if he and Fabinho stay fit, it could spell trouble for the rest of Europe’s teams.

Right-Wing: Mohamed Salah

Who else but the Egyptian King. The statistics speak for themselves. 23 goals and 9 assists in 28 matches. On form, the best player in the world this season and I am sure determined to write his name in Champions league history this season.

Off the back of AFCON disappointment, I expect a fired up Salah determined to win as much with Liverpool this season. Inter Milan’s back three may be in for one hell of a tough time. Is a Ballon D’or on the cards? We will have to see how the rest of the season pans out.

Left Wing: Hakan Calhanoglu

Much was made of his controversial move from AC Milan to Inter Milan this summer. Many AC Milan fans mocked the move, claiming that Inter had made a grave mistake signing the Turkish star.

Oh, how wrong were they. Calhanoglu has been a revelation for Inter, being their best and most consistent source of goal contributions in Serie A. We all know about his set-piece delivery, but his all-around gameplay has really stood out. Calhanoglu likes to operate in the offensive left-half space and his combination with Edin Dzeko, in particular, will be a big threat to Liverpool in this tie.

Striker: Diogo Jota

What an impact Jota has had on this Liverpool team. With 17 goals in all competitions, he has been almost as threatening for Liverpool’s offence as Mo Salah.

Particularly whilst Salah and Mane were away for the AFCON, Jota carried the Liverpool attack, most notoriously in the Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg against Arsenal.

He is also arguably the best striker currently in the Premier League and the potential this guy has is immense. Expect him to contribute some vital goals between now and the end of the season for Liverpool.

