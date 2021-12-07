Confirmed Line Ups: AC Milan v Liverpool | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face AC Milan on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League Group B clash and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at the San Siro in Milan and the game will kick-off at 8pm UK time.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Jurgen Klopp's team have already secured a safe path through to the last 16 as group B winners with five wins out of five so far.

His team's excellent form in the competition gives him the luxury to make changes to keep his squad fresh with a busy fixture list in December.

Milan need to beat Liverpool to give themselves a chance to qualify as runners up but will be reliant on FC Porto and Atletico Madrid playing out a draw in Portugal.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Davies, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, James Norris, Max Woltman

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes eight changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday.

Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nathaniel Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi are all recalled to the starting XI.

With Liverpool already qualified, Klopp has taken the opportunity to give Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Diogo Jota the night off.

James Milner is suspended. Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott all remain side-lined through injury.

AC Milan Starting XI

Mike Maignan, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rade Krunic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan Subs

Andreas Jungdal, Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Fode Ballo-Toure, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Alexis Saelemaekers, Daniel Maldini

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook