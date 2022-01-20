Skip to main content
Confirmed Line Ups: Arsenal v Liverpool | Carabao Cup Semi Final | Second Leg | Kaide Gordon Starts

Liverpool take on Arsenal on Thursday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi final and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at The Emirates and the game will kick-off at 7.45pm UK Time.

After last week's first leg at Anfield, the teams are locked at 0-0 with Liverpool having failed to capitalise on a one man advantage after Granit Xhaka was sent off for a foul on Diogo Jota.

In reality it was a poor performance from the Reds with Takumi Minamino's late miss summing up the night.

Jurgen Klopp's team will need to perform better against Mikel Arteta's much improved outfit which includes a number of top quality players.

The winners will face Chelsea in the final at Wembley at the end of February after they beat Tottenham Hotspur in the other semi final.

Takumi Minamino

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal Subs

Karl Hein, Rob Holding, Ryan Alebiosu, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Charlie Patino, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Eddie Nketiah, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Kaide Gordon, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Alisson, Adrian, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino

