Confirmed Line Ups: Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool face Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge and the game will kick-off at 4.30pm UK time.

The Reds need to get back to winning ways after a frustrating defeat at Leicester on Tuesday.

They will have to do so however without their manager Jurgen Klopp who has a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test result.

Chelsea are also not in the best of form as they approach this clash with much of the pre-match build up dominated by Romelu Lukaku's comments in the media.

It is sure to be an fascinating encounter and here are the lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Owen Beck

Team News

With Jurgen Klopp missing due to COVID-19, three players join him self-isolating at home.

Brazilian duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker and Joel Matip all miss out on today's game due to testing positive.

Curtis Jones also returns to the bench after being out with an injury.

Chelsea Starting XI

Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, N'golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Marcos Alonso, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic

Chelsea Subs

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Malang Sarr, Lewis Hall, Jorginho, Saul Niguez, Ross Barkley, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Vale, Hakim Ziyech

