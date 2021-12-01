Confirmed Line Ups: Everton v Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool face former manager Rafael Benitez's Everton on Wednesday evening in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Goodison Park and the game will kick-off at 20:15GMT.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp knows his team need to keep winning to put maximum pressure on leaders Chelsea and rivals Manchester City.

After losing to West Ham before the international break the Reds have responded magnificently with two consecutive 4-0 home wins against Arsenal and Southampton.

Everton are in a bad run of form and Benitez is coming under pressure as they look to turn things around in the derby.

The Toffees haven't won for seven games so something will need to change if they are going to take the three points.

Here are the line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool makes one change to the team that beat Southampton 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday which sees Joel Matip brought back into the starting XI at the expense of Ibrahima Konate.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Everton Starting XI

Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman, Lucas Digne, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Demarai Gray, Salomon Rondon, Richarlison

Everton Subs

Asmir Begovic, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jonjoe Kenny, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Fabian Delph, Lewis Dobbin, Alex Iwobi, Cenk Tosun, Anthony Gordon

