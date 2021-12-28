Confirmed Line Ups: Leicester City v Liverpool | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City for the second time in a week on Tuesday evening.

The Reds come into the clash knowing they need to get the three points to stay in touch with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

They currently sit six points behind the leaders with this as their sole game in hand. Rivals Chelsea are level with Liverpool having played a game more.

Leicester were defeated 6-3 on Boxing Day by Pep Guardiola's team after losing out to Liverpool's second string in the Carabao Cup quarter final just under a week ago on penalties.

They have underachieved so far this season taking just 22 points from the 17 games they have played.

Here are the starting line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Owen Beck, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes four changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham last time out in the Premier League.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson all return after illness to replace Ibrahima Konate, Tyler Morton and Naby Keita.

Kostas Tsimikas replaces the injured Andy Robertson.

Adrian, Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are all still missing through injury.

Leicester City Starting XI

Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi, Luke Thomas, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

Leicester City Subs

Danny Ward, Jannik Vestergaard, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez, Kasey McAteer, Youri Tielemans, Benjamin Nelson, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Ademola Lookman

