Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Carabao Cup Semi Final | First Leg

Liverpool face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Thursday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi final and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 7.45pm UK Time.

Here are the confirmed line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Tyler Morton, Kaide Gordon

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Cedric Soares, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Nuno Tavares, Rob Holding, Charlie Patino, Pablo Mari, Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand, Omari Hutchinson, Mika Biereth

Liverpool Team News

Alisson Becker may make his Carabao Cup debut in place of the impressive Caoimhin Kelleher with the Brazilian needing game time after his Covid-19 isolation period.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also returned to full training after his quarantine period and should be available for selection.

Jurgen Klopp should be able to welcome back other members of his squad who returned 'suspected' positive tests last week but ended up as 'false positives'.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita who are all representing their nations at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Divock Origi, Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Team News

Brazilian Gabriel will return for Arsenal after serving a suspension for his sending off against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta was hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu back who both missed the FA Cup defeat against Nottingham Forest but based on a report on Thursday morning, they will miss out along with Martin Odegaard.

There is also a doubt around Granit Xhaka who was reported to have tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Mohamed Elneny are also away at AFCON.

