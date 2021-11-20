Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

Liverpool face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 17:30GMT.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can bounce back after defeat in the last game before the international break when they went down 3-2 to West Ham.

Arteta's team are enjoying their best spell for a while, unbeaten since August and can leapfrog the Reds in the Premier League table with a victory at Anfield.

It promises to be a classic battle at Anfield with everyone delighted to see the Premier League back after the international break.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordan, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook