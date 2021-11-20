Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

Author:

Liverpool face Mikel Arteta's Arsenal on Saturday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 17:30GMT.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can bounce back after defeat in the last game before the international break when they went down 3-2 to West Ham.

Arteta's team are enjoying their best spell for a while, unbeaten since August and can leapfrog the Reds in the Premier League table with a victory at Anfield.

It promises to be a classic battle at Anfield with everyone delighted to see the Premier League back after the international break.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Jordan Henderson, Takumi Minamino, Nathaniel Phillips, Kaide Gordan, Owen Beck, Tyler Morton, Conor Bradley

Team News

Liverpool make two changes to the team that lost 3-2 to West Ham at the London stadium.

Read More

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, James Milner, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Arsenal Starting XI

Aaron Ramsdale, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Nuno Tavares, Thomas Partey, Albert Sambi Lokongo, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal Subs

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Arsenal | Premier League

just now
Donny van de Beek Netherlands v Latvia
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Watford 2-1 Manchester United Watch - Donny Van De Beek Goal, Ronaldo Assist

18 minutes ago
Ismaila Sarr
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Watford 2-0 Manchester United Watch - Liverpool Target Ismaila Sarr Goal

24 minutes ago
Watford Corner flag at Vicarage Road Stadium
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Watford 1-0 Manchester United Watch - Joshua King Goal

32 minutes ago
Anfield Kop Liverpool
News

Liverpool To Launch 'Operation Christmas Magic' To Help Struggling Families At Christmas

1 hour ago
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on the touchline during the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds.
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Leicester City v Chelsea - LIVE Match Updates

2 hours ago
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea - Watch Christian Pulisic Goal - Great Work From Ziyech

2 hours ago
N'Golo Kante Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Leicester City 0-2 Chelsea - Watch N'Golo Kante's Goal - What A Strike!

3 hours ago