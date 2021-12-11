Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Aston Villa | Premier League
Liverpool face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.
The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 3.00pm UK time. Details of where you can watch the game can be found here.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can continue their fine form of late which has seen six wins on the bounce in all competitions.
Since Gerrard took over at Villa Park, his team have enjoyed three wins out of four games and have looked impressive pushing themselves back towards mid table.
It is sure to be an entertaining encounter with a Liverpool legend returning home and here are the lineups:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota
Read More
Team News
Liverpool make one change to the team that beat Wolves 1-0 at Molineux one week ago with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replacing Diogo Jota who drops to the bench after nursing an injury this week.
Joe Gomez and Naby Keita return to the squad but Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are still absent. Divock Origi is also missing after his good form.
Aston Villa Starting XI
Emiliano Martinez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Marvelous Nakamba, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Ollie Watkins, Ashley Young
Aston Villa Subs
Jed Steer, Axel Tuanzebe, Kortney Hause, Carney Chukwuemeka, Morgan Sanson, Trezeguet, Anwar El Ghazi, Emiliano Buendia, Danny Ings
