Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid | UEFA Champions League Group B
Liverpool face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.
The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 20:00GMT.
Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can continue their 100% record so far this season in the Champions League and secure qualification for the knockout stages.
Simeone's team are level on points with FC Porto, five points behind Liverpool so will be desperate to reverse the result of this fixture two weeks ago in Madrid when Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners.
Read More
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino
Team News
Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.
Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.
Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.
Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid: How to Watch/Livestream | UEFA Champions League
- Match Prediction: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid
- Liverpool v Atletico Madrid - How Do Liverpool Qualify For Champions League Last 16?
Atletico Madrid Starting XI
Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez
Atletico Madrid Subs
Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro Iturbe, Renan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Photo:New Mural At AXA Training Centre To Celebrate Legendary Liverpool Goalkeepers Including Alisson And Adrian
- Cameroon Legend Says It’s ‘Hard To Say’ Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Deserves The Ballon d’Or
- 'Hard To Compare These Two Teams' - Gini Wijnaldum On Liverpool And PSG
- ‘I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!’ - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook