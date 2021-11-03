Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Atletico Madrid  | UEFA Champions League Group B

Liverpool face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening in the UEFA Champions League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 20:00GMT.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can continue their 100% record so far this season in the Champions League and secure qualification for the knockout stages.

Simeone's team are level on points with FC Porto, five points behind Liverpool so will be desperate to reverse the result of this fixture two weeks ago in Madrid when Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Liverpool make five changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday.

Fabinho returns from injury to bolster the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also recalled to replace the injured Naby Keita.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas and Diogo Jota also return to the starting XI. Ibrahima Konate, Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino drop to the bench.

Keita, James Milner and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

Atletico Madrid Starting XI

Jan Oblak, Felipe, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Rodrigo de Paul, Koke, Yannick Carrasco, Angel Correa, Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Atletico Madrid Subs

Benjamin Lecomte, Alejandro IturbeRenan Lodi, Hector Herrera, Sime Vrsaljko, Carlos Martin, Matheus Cunha, Javi Serrano, Fran Gonzalez

