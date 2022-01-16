Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Brentford | Premier League | EPL
Liverpool take on Thomas Frank's Brentford at Anfield on Sunday afternoon and we can bring you the confirmed line ups.
The two teams played out an enthralling 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium back in September.
The Reds come into the clash knowing they need to get the three points to try and stay as close to possible to Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
They currently sit fourteen points behind the leaders with two games in hand of which Sunday's match is one.
Here are the starting line ups:
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones
Liverpool Subs
Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Neco Williams, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon
Brentford Starting XI
Alvaro Fernandez, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Shandon Baptiste, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney
Brentford Subs
Jonas Lossl, Finley Stevens, Mads Bech Sorensen, Mads Bidstrup, Yoane Wissa, Saman Ghoddos, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forss, Sergi Canos
Team News
Jurgen Klopp makes 2 changes from the team that drew 0-0 against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones replace James Milner and Takumi Minamino in the starting line up.
Nat Phillips, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi are all still not ready to return after injuries.
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are all still away at AFCON.
