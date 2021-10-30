Skip to main content
    Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Brighton And Hove Albion | Premier League

    Author:

    Liverpool face Graham Potter's Brighton on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

    The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

    Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to continue the Reds unbeaten start to the season and keep up the pressure on Chelsea at the top of the table who they trail by a point.

    Potter's team will present a tough test though as they have also started the new campaign in good form and will start the match in sixth place.

    Liverpool Starting XI

    Alisson;

    Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson;

    Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

    Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

    Liverpool Subs

    Adrian, Diogo Jota, Joe Gomez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Divock Origi, Joel Matip.

    Team News

    Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that thrashed Manchester United at Old Trafford last week.

    James Milner is injured and replaced by Curtis Jones and Sadio Mane is recalled at the expense of Diogo Jota.

    Fabinho, Thiago and Harvey Elliott are all missing through injury.

    Brighton Starting XI

    Robert Sanchez;

    Joel Veltman, Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Marc Cucerella; 

    Adam Lallana, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Enock Mwepu, Solly March;

    Leandro Trossard, 

    Brighton Subs

    Jason Steele, Alexis Mac Allister, Neil Maupay, Pascal Groß, Tariq Lamptey, Adam Webster, Jurgen Locadia, Haydon Roberts, Jeremy Sarmiento

