Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v FC Porto | UEFA Champions League

Liverpool face FC Porto on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 20:00 GMT time.

Jurgen Klopp's team have already qualified as Group B winners for the knockout stages after four wins from four.

This has given the German the opportunity to rotate his squad to give some players much needed minutes and to rest others.

The match is important to Porto however as they sit second in the group, a point ahead of Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

Porto will face off with Simeone's team in Portugal on matchday six in a match that will decide their fate in this year's competition.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Diogo Jota,

Team News

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool make four changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

Williams, Konate, Morton and Minamino come in for Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jota.

Alisson will captain Liverpool for the first time.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

FC Porto Starting XI

Diogo Costa, Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidi Sanusi, Otavio, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Mehdi Taremi, Evanilson

FC Porto Subs

Diogo Costa, Chancel Mbemba, Joao Mario, Wendell, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz, Fabio Vieira, Toni Martinez

