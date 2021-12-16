Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Newcastle United | Premier League

Liverpool face Eddie Howe's Newcastle United on Thursday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 8.00pm UK time.

The Reds will be looking to respond after leaders Manchester City took apart Leeds United 7-0 on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp's team start the game four points behind Pep Guardiola's men and therefore three points are a must to keep the pressure on at the top of the table.

Newcastle are struggling in 19th place and come into the fixture on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City at the weekend. They must improve in the second half of the season if they are going to avoid relegation.

It is sure to be an interesting encounter and here are the lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Naby Keita, Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino

Team News

Curtis Jones, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho have all tested positive for Covid-19 and hence are unavailable.

Liverpool make two changes to the starting XI which beat Aston Villa on Saturday with Ibrahima Konate replacing Van Dijk and Diogo Jota coming in for Fabinho.

Divock Origi and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury,

Newcastle Starting XI

Martin Dubravka, Javier Manquillo, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joelinton

Newcastle Subs

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron, Sean Longstaff, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Dwight Gayle

