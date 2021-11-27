Confirmed Line Ups: Liverpool v Southampton | Premier League

Liverpool face Ralph Hassenhutl's Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Anfield and the game will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that his Liverpool team can continue their fine form at Anfield which has seen them beat Arsenal 4-0 and Porto 2-0 in the last seven days at home.

The hosts will have the opportunity to move back into second place, a point behind leaders Chelsea if they can win.

Chelsea are at home to Manchester United tomorrow and Manchester City also play on Sunday at home against West Ham United.

Hassenhutl's team have enjoyed a solid start to the season which sees them start the day 13th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 12 games.

It could be a difficult afternoon in blustery conditions but here are the line ups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, James Milner, Tyler Morton, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi

Team News

Liverpool make three changes to the team that beat Arsenal 4-0 at Anfield one week ago.

Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate and Jordan Henderson return with Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain dropping to the bench with Jurgen Klopp rotating his squad ahead of a busy winter fixture schedule.

Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

Southampton Starting XI

Alex McCarthy, Valentino Livramento, Jan Bednarek, Mohammed Salisu, Lyanco, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Armando Broja, Adam Armstrong, Che Adams,

Southampton Subs

Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ibrahima Diallo, Yan Valery, Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott, Will Smallbone, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long

