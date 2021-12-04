Confirmed Line Ups: Wolves v Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool face Bruno Lage's Wolves on Saturday in the Premier League and LFC Transfer Room can now bring you the confirmed line ups.

The match will be played at Molineux and the game will kick-off at 15:00GMT.

After a fine win on Wednesday against Everton in the Merseyside derby it's important that Jurgen Klopp's team continue their winning run to keep the pressure up on rivals Chelsea and Manchester City.

Wolves have started well under Lage and will be keen to build on a very solid start to the season that has seen them on 21 points from 14 matches.

Here are the lineups:

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Team News

Liverpool name an unchanged team retaining the starting XI from the brilliant 4-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Joe Gomez and Naby Keita returned to training on Thursday and should be available for the midweek trip to Milan in the Champions League but do not take part today.

Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all still missing through injury.

