November 7, 2021
Confirmed Line Ups: West Ham v Liverpool | Premier League

Liverpool face off against against West Ham United today at the London Stadium and here is the confirmed team news for the match!

The match will be played at the London Stadium and the game will kick-off at 16:30GMT.

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to get three points against the Hammers and close the gap to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea side, who dropped points against Burnley yesterday.

West Ham London Stadium

David Moyes' West Ham side are currently two points behind Liverpool and sit fourth in the Premier League. If they win them the London based club will leapfrog Liverpool into third place.

With the game set to kick off in less than an hour, the teams have been released by both clubs! So let's take a look at them.

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Takumi Minamino

West Ham Starting XI

Lukasz Fabianski, Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio.

West Ham Subs

Alphonse Areola, Vladimir Coufal, Manuel Lanzini, Ryan Fredericks, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Alex Král.

