Confirmed Lineups / Team News: Liverpool v Rangers, UEFA Champions League

We will bring you the details of the confirmed lineups as Liverpool take on Rangers in the Champions League.

The lineups for the UEFA Champions League, Group A clash between Liverpool and Rangers are expected around 7pm and we will bring you all the details here.

Liverpool face Rangers at Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Liverpool Team News

After another disappointing performance in the Premier League, Klopp could make changes to his starting XI.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping to earn a place in the lineup after missing out at the weekend.

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are getting closer to a return but that may not come in time for the visit of Rangers. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined with hamstring injuries until the end of October.

Rangers Team News

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander are all set to miss the match through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to start at Anfield for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team after his move in the summer.

