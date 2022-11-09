Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Derby County EFL Cup Round 3

Liverpool unsurprisingly make eleven changes from Sunday's win at Tottenham, as suggested by Pep Lijnders in his interview in midweek. Caoimhin Kelleher gets the nod in goal and summer signing Calvin Ramsay makes his full debut.

The cup tie kicks off at Anfield at 8pm but will NOT be televised in the UK, with Manchester City vs Chelsea being broadcast on Sky Sports instead.

The Reds do have some reinforcements on the bench if the match is not going to plan. Darwin Nunez and Roberto Firmino will be ready to come on and make an impact if needed.

Liverpool:

Caoimhin Kelleher, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez (c), Nat Phillips, Calvin Ramsay, Stefan Bajcetic, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Bobby Clark, Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho, Layton Stewart, Melkamu Fraudendorf.

Substitutes: Adrian, Harvey Davies, Luke Chambers, Jarell Quansah, Jake Cain, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak, Bobby Firmino, Darwin Nunez.

Derby County:

Joe Wildsmith, Craig Forsyth, Conor Hourihane, Eiran Cashin, Max Bird (c), James Collins, Nataniel Mendez-Laing, Korey Smith, Haydon Smith, Louie Sibley, William Osula.

Substitues: Scott Loach, Jake Rooney, Kwaku Oduroh, Richard Stearman, Jason Knight, Liam Thompson, Osazee Aghatise, Lewis Dobbin, David McGoldrick.

