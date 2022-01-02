'Congratulations Manchester City' - Liverpool Fans React to 2-2 Draw With Chelsea

After Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool fans have reacted on social media.

This could be the end of the title race. Chelsea are 10 points adrift and Liverpool are 11 points with a game in hand behind Pep Guardiola's side.

The 2-2 draw was a terrible result for everyone apart from Manchester City.

After the game, Liverpool fans have reacted it a lot of different ways, from blaming players to still being optimistic.

"Congratulations Manchester City on the 21/22 EPL."

"They don’t deserve to be in the title race they have been shocking for the last month the performance levels very poor hard to win a match with no midfield! The Ox might as well have stayed in Liverpool!"

"2 points from last 9. We are not in a title race. Top 4 and cup competitions should be our goal this season."

"I just don't think we have the depth when injuries/Covid ravages our squad. City, Chelsea can afford two squads, better options when first teamers are out."

"I think most of us just want to see a plan/willingness to compete. Most frustrating for me is to see the continued deterioration of the squad without any plan (seemingly). Mane/Bobby/Hendo/Ox/Milner replacements should already be at the club but aren’t."

