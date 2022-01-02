Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

'Congratulations Manchester City' - Liverpool Fans React to 2-2 Draw With Chelsea

Author:

After Chelsea and Liverpool drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge, Liverpool fans have reacted on social media.

This could be the end of the title race. Chelsea are 10 points adrift and Liverpool are 11 points with a game in hand behind Pep Guardiola's side.

The 2-2 draw was a terrible result for everyone apart from Manchester City.

After the game, Liverpool fans have reacted it a lot of different ways, from blaming players to still being optimistic.

"Congratulations Manchester City on the 21/22 EPL."

"They don’t deserve to be in the title race they have been shocking for the last month the performance levels very poor hard to win a match with no midfield! The Ox might as well have stayed in Liverpool!"

Read More

"2 points from last 9. We are not in a title race. Top 4 and cup competitions should be our goal this season."

"I just don't think we have the depth when injuries/Covid ravages our squad. City, Chelsea can afford two squads, better options when first teamers are out."

"I think most of us just want to see a plan/willingness to compete. Most frustrating for me is to see the continued deterioration of the squad without any plan (seemingly). Mane/Bobby/Hendo/Ox/Milner replacements should already be at the club but aren’t."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

'Congratulations Manchester City' - Liverpool Fans React to 2-2 Draw With Chelsea

just now
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

Watch: Christian Pulisic Scores Chelsea Equaliser Against Liverpool

1 hour ago
Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Mateo Kovacic Scores Unbelievable Goal to Give Chelsea a Chance Against Liverpool

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Match Coverage

Watch: Mason Mount And Sadio Mane Both Escape Red Cards As Liverpool Lead Chelsea

1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Doubles Liverpool's Lead Against Chelsea

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

Watch: Sadio Mane Opens Scoring for Liverpool Against Chelsea After Trevoh Chalobah Mistake

2 hours ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Are Looking For A New Midfielder According To Athletic Journalist Fabrizio Romano

2 hours ago
Kelleher
Match Coverage

Confirmed Line Ups: Chelsea v Liverpool | Premier League | EPL

3 hours ago