Watch: Penalty Galore And Controversy In The Premier League Title Race, With Manchester City, Liverpool And Chelsea All Scoring From The Spot To Win

Today's Premier League matches have been full of drama, with all the three teams relying on penalties to secure wins. Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah and Jorginho (twice) all scored from the spot.

The drama didn't end there in what is becoming the most exciting title race in Premier League history.

In today's earlier match, Manchester City were dominant on the ball but were struggling to break down a very stubborn Wolves side. Just before half-time Wolves striker Raul Jiminez had a moment to forget. The Portuguese forward got booked for a poor challenege, then only to receive a yellow straight after.

Jiminez stood in front of the free-kick he had given away and stopped the ball getting past him, despite not being far enough back. This left referee John Moss with no option but to show him his second yellow within seconds and send him back to the dressing room.

John Moss wanted to make sure he was in the headlines, as he gave a controversial penalty to the league leaders in the 66th minute. The ball seemed to hit Joao Moutinho on the arm pit, in which Moss and VAR officials deemed to be handball. Luckily, Moss opened his eyes to watch Raheem Sterling slot the spot kick home.

Liverpool, like Manchester City weren't at their best against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Although they were dominant throughout, they too relied on a penalty to win 1-0, exactly like their main title rivals.

The similarities between the Liverpool and City games didn't end there. Mohamed Salah won a penalty in the 65th minute, 1 minute earlier than City got theirs.

Tyrone Mings made a clumsy challenge on the Egyptian King, which gave Salah to opportunity to win his team a penalty. The Liverpool made the most of the oportunity given and went down quite easily. Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot and Mohamed Salah put his team 1-0 up.

Drama continued later on in the game, when Alisson found himself in all sorts of trouble, after clearing the ball into team-mate Joel Matip. Former Liverpool striker Danny Ings ran alongside Matip, then found the ball dropping to his feet after the failed clearance.

Alisson rushed back and took a swipe at the ball with his hand, which he missed and caught Ings on the leg. Although there wasn't much contact but it's one of those, if it goes against you, you're fuming.

The third title contenders, Chelsea, were awarded not one but two penalties in their 3-2 win over Leeds United, One being in the 94th minute to win the match.

The winning penalty came in the 94th minute, after Leeds defender Mateusz Klich tripped up Antonio Rudiger. Jorginho stepped up for the second time to secure the all important three points for Chelsea.

The late decision sparked chaos amongst the players. Leeds United players were infuriated with Antonio Rudiger, as the teams were pushing and shoving in the corner the Chelsea players celebrated.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook