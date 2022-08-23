'Creativity In The Middle Of The Pitch' - Fabio Carvalho One Liverpool Bright Spot In Manchester United Defeat

Paul Scholes has praised Fabio Carvalho for his impact as a substitute as Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.

It was another disappointing night for Jurgen Klopp and his team as they were outfought by a resurgent Red Devils team.

Liverpool are now on just two points after their opening three matches and have been leapfrogged by their rivals.

Former United midfielder Scholes singled out the contribution of the 19-year-old after he replaced James Milner in the 73rd minute.

The Portuguese under-21 international added some tempo to Liverpool's play and it was his shot from a corner that led to Mohamed Salah's goal which halved the deficit.

Speaking after the match on Optus Sport, Scholes said that the introduction of Carvalho gave Liverpool some much-needed creativity.

“I thought Carvalho did well when he came on. He carried the ball, running forward. That’s what I mean about creativity in the middle of the pitch. Milner and Henderson – they’re too similar. When Carvalho came on he actually started running at the defence and trying to create a little bit more.”

LFCTR Verdict

Klopp and his team need to respond fast after another lacklustre performance and Carvalho may have done enough to earn himself a starting opportunity when they take on Bournemouth at Anfield at the weekend.

