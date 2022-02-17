'Credit To Pete And His Boys' - Klopp Praises Liverpool Coaching Staff For Set Piece Goal Against Inter Milan
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised assistant Peter Krawietz and his coaching staff for the fine set-piece goal scored by Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's 2-0 win against Inter Milan in the Champions League on Wednesday.
It had been an uneasy evening for Klopp's team but Firmino's fantastic header from Andy Robertson's corner swung the game in their favour before Mohamed Salah added a second, eight minutes later.
As reported by Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp praised assistant Krawietz and other members of the coaching team for the work they do on set pieces and admitted they did work on them in training on Tuesday.
"Yes. Pete Krawietz and our analysts are responsible for that. When we do the analysis, we obviously see how the opponent is defending – everybody is doing that – and we didn’t have a lot of time to train, but yes we trained set-pieces yesterday.
"That was the only proper thing we did in training; a bit of tactical stuff, but without intensity and set-pieces, you cannot train without intensity because one has to shoot and the other guys have to run. So, yes, it’s all credit to Pete and his boys."
Liverpool will be hoping to complete the job at Anfield when the two teams meet again in the second leg on Tuesday, 8th March.
