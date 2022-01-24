'Give Him A Selhurst Park Lifetime Ban' - Crystal Palace Fans Share Frustrations On Kevin Friend After Loss To Liverpool

Crystal Palace fans react to their 3-1 loss to Liverpool, with a few sprinkles of salt following Diogo Jota's controversial penalty given by Kevin Friend.

Crystal Palace fans are sprinkling more salt than Salt-Bae, despite the penalty not being the winning goal.

Not all fans take to social media to throw shade at opponents. Some Crystal Palace fans share their pride in their teams efforts.

Blaming the referee and VAR is one thing but honesty is the best policy. These Crystal Palace fans admit that they only have theirselves to blame for the loss.

Author Verdict

I was very impressed with how Crystal Palace responded to going 2-0 down. Liverpool were complacent, however Patrick Vieira's men deservedly got back into the match.

The fans should be proud of them, they came up against a Liverpool team needing a win, which is as tough as it gets. I feel for their supporters regarding the penalty, however it didn't decide the result.

