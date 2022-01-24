Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Give Him A Selhurst Park Lifetime Ban' - Crystal Palace Fans Share Frustrations On Kevin Friend After Loss To Liverpool

Crystal Palace fans react to their 3-1 loss to Liverpool, with a few sprinkles of salt following Diogo Jota's controversial penalty given by Kevin Friend. 

Crystal Palace fans are sprinkling more salt than Salt-Bae, despite the penalty not being the winning goal.

Not all fans take to social media to throw shade at opponents. Some Crystal Palace fans share their pride in their teams efforts.

Blaming the referee and VAR is one thing but honesty is the best policy. These Crystal Palace fans admit that they only have theirselves to blame for the loss.

Read More

Author Verdict

I was very impressed with how Crystal Palace responded to going 2-0 down. Liverpool were complacent, however Patrick Vieira's men deservedly got back into the match.

The fans should be proud of them, they came up against a Liverpool team needing a win, which is as tough as it gets. I feel for their supporters regarding the penalty, however it didn't decide the result.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Alisson Becker Crystal Palace
Match Coverage

'Give Him A Selhurst Park Lifetime Ban' - Crystal Palace Fans Share Frustrations On Kevin Friend After Loss To Liverpool

1 minute ago
Alexander Isak Pedri
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Definitely an Attacker' - Jose Enrique on Who Liverpool Need to Sign Next

5 minutes ago
Luis Suarez Mohamed Salah
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'In My Opinion...' - Jose Enrique Gives Verdict on Who Was Better for Liverpool Luis Suarez or Mohamed Salah

35 minutes ago
Diogo Jota
Match Coverage

'LiVARpool' - Liverpool Fans Full Of Joy And Humour Following Win Over Crystal Palace

57 minutes ago
Jose Enrique Pepe Reina Luis Suarez
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: 'Luis Suarez Comes Close to Steven Gerrard' - Jose Enrique on the Best Player He’s Played With at Liverpool

1 hour ago
Anthony Martial
Non LFC

Report: Anthony Martial Talks Progressing With Sevilla And Could Leave Manchester United Very Soon

1 hour ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

Report: Liverpool Joined In Race For Fabio Carvalho By Borussia Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen, Fulham Have 'Almost Lost' Player

1 hour ago
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Report: Cody Gakpo Holds 'Exploratory Talks' With Liverpool & Manchester City Over Potential Transfer From PSV Eindhoven

1 hour ago