Croatia v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

All the key details as Liverpool targets Marcelo Brozovic and Jonathan David are in action as Croatia face Canada in a Group F encounter.
Croatia take on Canada in a crucial World Cup Group F match on Sunday with both sides in need of a victory as they try to put themselves in a position to qualify for the knockout stages.

Inter Milan midfielder and Liverpool target Marcelo Brozovic will be in action for Croatia who drew 0-0 with Morocco in their Group F opener.

Canada were unlucky in losing to Belgium by a single goal and will be hoping another Liverpool target, Jonathan David can help them get three points on the board with one game to play.

United Kingdom

The match starts at 4:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 11:00am ET

Pacific time:   8:00am PT

Central time:  10:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 9:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 2:00am AEST (Monday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 5:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BBC1, the BBC iPlayer, and the BBC Sport website.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia, the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

