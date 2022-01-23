Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Man Of The Match | Premier League | EPL

Liverpool picked up a vital three points with a hard fought 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and here are our thoughts on the man of the match.

The Reds looked in imperious form early on as they stormed into a two goal lead inside 32 minutes through a Virgil van Dijk header and a fine Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finish after a slick move.

Palace then grew into the game and should have pulled a goal back before half time only to be thwarted by Alisson Becker twice.

Odsonne Edouard did however half the deficit in the 55th minute but Fabinho's penalty sealed the three points late on.

In truth, after the first thirty minutes, Liverpool were second best and had Alisson to thank time and time again for preventing the Eagles from scoring further goals.

In the first half, twice Palace looked like they should score only to be outdone by the Liverpool goalkeeper.

After the break, it was more of the same, as Palace threatened with an Odsonne Edouard back heel and then a Michael Olise lob but the Brazilian was again on point to pull off another two fantastic saves.

On a day when getting the three points was the only requirement and not necessarily the performance, Liverpool had to thank the 29 year old for ensuring they returned to Merseyside just nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

No one came close to matching the performance of Liverpool's custodian and as a result he quite rightly is our man of the match.

