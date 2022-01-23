Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool: Match Highlights | Premier League | EPL | Alisson Masterclass & Controversial Penalty

Liverpool picked up a vital three points with a hard fought 3-1 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park and you can watch the match highlights here.

The Reds looked in imperious form as they stormed into a two goal lead in 32 minutes through a Virgil van Dijk header and a fine Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain finish after a slick move.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Palace then grew into the game and should have pulled a goal back before half time only to be thwarted by man of the match Alisson Becker.

Odsonne Edouard did however half the deficit in the 55th minute but Fabinho's penalty sealed the three points after a controversial award by VAR for a foul on Diogo Jota late on.

Watch the match highlights here:

Crystal Palace Starting XI

Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes, Jeffrey Schlupp, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Crystal Palace Subs

Jack Butland, Martin Kelly, Nathan Ferguson, Nathaniel Clyne, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Liverpool Starting XI

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Liverpool Subs

Caoimhin Kelleher, Neco Williams, Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas, Tyler Morton, James Milner, Takumi Minamino, Kaide Gordon

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook