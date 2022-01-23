Player Ratings: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 1-3 in a highly contested match. Here's how the players got on.

Liverpool visited Selhurst Park today for their last Premier League fixture before the first International Break of the year, facing off Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace.

There were two changes from the side which sent Liverpool to the Carabao Cup finals midweek, Caoimhín Kelleher handing back Alisson Becker's place to the Liverpool number one.

17-year-old Kaide Gordon was relegated back to the bench after a promising display agaisnt Arsenal, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back on the team sheet after a brief knock.

Liverpool had a smooth and rapid start, cruising to a 2-0 lead within the first half an hour.

After that, it only went downhill for the away side, with Crystal Palace mobilizing their forces and scoring in the second half, after a formation tweak by Viera.

Palace's pressure was intense, giving Liverpool barely enough time to start a good spell of their own.

A controversial penalty decision late into the game finally decided the game, Fabinho Tavares slotting in the penalty that Diogo Jota earned minutes ago.

With six minutes of added time, Liverpool now finally had some breathing space, seeing the game out at 3-1.

Here are the player ratings!

ALISSON BECKER 9

The scoreline could have easily been much uglier if Alisson Becker was not a Liverpool player.

He kept Liverpool in the game when Palace were pushing, a one man mission to get the three points.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 7.5

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Perhaps not defensively his best game, and he was getting some passes wrong too, in the second house.

However, it was his bullet long ball, which traveled more than half the pitch, to Jota which made the Portuguese win the penalty.

JOEL MATIP 6.5

Was alright when Liverpool were having a great start, but then he became sloppy, careless and close to a liability.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 8

IMAGO 2

Huge game, huge goal, huge man. Apart from not marking the Palace scorer, he was doing absolutely everything alright today.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8.5

Two assists from Liverpool's right back in the last game, two assists from Liverpool left back this game. His energy to press was incredible, and he was sending in great balls as well today. Classy player.

FABINHO TAVARES 8

Four goals in five games now. A very prolific defensive midfielder do Liverpool have, eh? Good performance.

JORDAN HENDERSON 6.5

IMAGO /SportImage

He was, like Matip, doing well when Liverpool was doing well. After that he just ran like a headless chicken, looking like he has no clue what to do next.

CURTIS JONES 7.5

Neat and tidy game. Couldn't really get that much involved but in attack he was good.

ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 7.5

IMAGO 2

Was very lively in the first half and up until his goal.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 7.5

Another vintage Firmino game. Didn't get any chances to score himself but was working hard to create some.

DIOGO JOTA 6.5

Was painfully ineffective today. His only contribution was that penalty win, which was a great debate as well.

SUBSTITUTES

TAKUMI MINAMINO 6

One could have easily forgotten that Minamino was even playing on the pitch.

JAMES MILNER N/A

JOE GOMEZ N/A