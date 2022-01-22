Skip to main content
Crystal Palace v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News

Liverpool travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League and we can bring you the team news ahead of that fixture.

The Reds qualified for the Carabao Cup final on Thursday but attention now switches back to the league where they need to keep winning to maintain pressure on leaders Manchester City.

Despite winning this fixture 7-0 last season, a trip to Palace is never an easy game especially with the improved Eagles team under new manager Patrick Vieira.

Crystal Palace 0 - 7 Liverpool

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will check on the fitness of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who missed the win at Arsenal on Thursday with an ankle injury.

Defender Joel Matip was substituted at half time in the Arsenal clash as a precaution so Ibrahima Konate could start for the Reds if the former Cameroon international is not risked.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will all still be missing after their nations qualified for the last 16 at the Africa Cup Of Nations.

Read More

Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi are not yet ready to return after their respective injuries.

Crystal Palace Team News

Jordan Ayew has returned to training for Crystal Palace after Ghana were knocked out at AFCON but Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyaté are still away.

James McArthur and James Tomkins remain sidelined for Vieira's team.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

